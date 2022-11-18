Another Successful Christmas Tree Lighting in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — With the flick of a switch on this frosty Friday night, Concord is ringing in the holiday season with its official Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

“This has become a tradition for us,” Mayor Bill Dusch says. “It started in 2007 and it just keeps growing.”

Wendell Rummage, a retired Concord policeman, emceed the event.

“We’re here, we’ve got a great crowd tonight, and it’s so exciting to be a part of this and the community.”

They may call it a ceremony, but a block party was in full swing along Union Street in Downtown Concord Friday night. Thousands of people were enjoying the food trucks, live entertainment, and even a fireworks show after the lighting of the Christmas tree in Rotary Square.

Love and camaraderie are two big pillars of Christmastime, and there was plenty of both today in Cabarrus County.

“I love Concord,” Rummage told us. “Being here with the community, we’re family. And this is an awesome event to connect with folks. Great reunion downtown tonight.”

Just four years ago, Concord resident Kiesha Greenfield was living in California with her family. Tonight, her children were up on stage leading Christmas Carols.

“We moved here so we could have more closeness with our family, and so it just warms my heart to see them be able to perform and sing and hang out with all of their friends, and see everybody come together. I could cry, it’s just special.”

Whether you’re joining Saturday’s parade or just watching from home, Concord wishes you a very merry Christmas.