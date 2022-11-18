Charlotte Auto Show Revs Up for 29th Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 29th annual Charlotte Auto Show has roared its way into the Queen City. Hundreds of vehicles produced by dozens of manufacturers from Aston Martin to Volvo are on display through the weekend.

“This is the one time of year where you can catch all of these beautiful vehicles all in one space,” says Jenn Jackson, executive director of the show. “So, if you’re in the market for a new car, this is the place to be this weekend.”

Iconic muscle cars like the Mustang and the Challenger may catch your eyes and ears right away, but the EV garage is quietly stealing the show for the second straight year.

Tom Ownbey, who visits the show every year, says he might be hoping on the electric hype train soon.

“It’s more cost-efficient, gas is going up right now, and there’s a lot of electric vehicles, so I’m definitely in the market for that, for sure.”

Duke Energy wants to make sure that you have peace of mind on the road while driving an EV in the Carolinas.

“We’re not just doing programs for our customers, but we’re also involved in creating charging infrastructure,” says the company’s Logan Kureczka. “We’re working with DOTs, we’re working with business owners just to make sure that those are going to be available for customers on their trips.”

If cars and trucks don’t exactly rev your engines, you can come play with furry friends from North Meck Animal Rescue at the Subaru Loves Pets event inside the Convention Center.

Charity is another pillar of the Auto Show, which has given over 5.5 million dollars back to the Queen City community.

The doors to the Charlotte Auto Show open Friday at noon and then this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, at 10 AM.

Admission is $10, kids under 12 are free.