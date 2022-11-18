Cold Nights & Cool Days Through The Weekend

Forecast:

Tonight: More clouds build in with lows near 30.

Saturday: Increasing clouds through the day. Staying dry. Highs will top out in the low 50s.

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Next week: Monday will be dry and sunny before clouds increase on Tuesday. We climb back into the upper 50s on Wednesday. Our Next Weather System will arrive sometime late next week. We will have to keep a close eye on the timing.

New York Lake-Effect Snowstorm:

– The long-duration lake-effect snow event has already brought over 3 feet of snow to some locations in western New York.

– Orchard Park, where the Buffalo Bills stadium is has picked up 42.5” as of Friday afternoon

Have a great weekend!

Kaitlin