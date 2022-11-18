Edge On The Clock: Pilot Gets Creative To Return Missing Phone To Passenger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mariah Carey can call herself the Queen of Christmas, but she can’t own that title. Carey tried to trademark the title that fans gave her because of the popularity of her hit song, All I Want For Christmas Is You. But the Trademark Board ultimately sided with fellow holiday music singer Elizabeth Chan, who opposed Carey’s bid for the title. Chan says there is more than one queen of the holiday.

Plus, the FDA is giving lab-grown chicken the green light. California-based Upside Foods will be able to start selling its products once its facilities have been inspected by the Department of Agriculture. So far, the FDA has only given clearance for chicken made from cultured chicken cells by upside. Upside founder and CEO Uma Valeti has described the process as similar to brewing beer, but instead of growing yeast or microbes, they grow animal cells. The company hopes that cultured meat will reduce the need to slaughter animals for food and help with the climate crisis.

And, one pilot is going above and beyond. A Southwest pilot was caught on video leaning out of the cockpit window, while a ramp worker on the ground jumped up to hand over a passenger’s missing cell phone to him. Southwest says by the time the lost phone was found in the airport, boarding was done and the air craft doors closed. The staff quickly contacted the ground crew, and they creatively came up with a plan to get the phone back to its owner.

