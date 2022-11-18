Pediatricians Call For Federal Emergency Declaration For RSV & Flu

ATLANTA, GA — Two leading pediatric organizations are calling on the federal government for a formal emergency declaration with cases of RSV and child flu spreading rapidly.

This week, The American Academy of Pediatrics joined with the Children’s Hospital Association in asking the government to increase its response to respiratory illness among children. They say hospitals are seeing an alarming surge of pediatric illnesses, including unprecedented levels of Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV and influenza. New data shows more than 3/4 of pediatric hospital beds are in use nationwide.

Across the Charlotte area, visitors restrictions remain in effect for children 12 and under because doctors are concerned they may infect other patients with respiratory illnesses.

These restrictions are effective Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 a.m. at:

Atrium Health

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

CaroMont Health

Cone Health

Novant Health

Randolph Health

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control updated its flu activity map. North Carolina and South Carolina continue to experience VERY HIGH level of flu infections.

Doctors say the best way to ward off the flu is to get vaccinated. There are also added benefits of getting the vaccine, especially if you are at risk of cardiovascular conditions.

“The easiest way to sell that is that the vaccine itself has been shown to reduce cardiovascular events in patients that have previously either had strokes, hearth attacks or really any kind of cardiovascular disease,” said Dr. Gregory Sinner, Cardiologist with Atrium Health.