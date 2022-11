CONCORD, NC (News Release) — Chomp a Turkey Leg before Turkey Day, and don’t miss the last chance of the year to experience the Carolina Renaissance Festival!

The festival is offering FREE child admission for ages 12 and under with a can food donation at the Festival gates!

Adults accompanying children on “free child admission” promotional dates must already have a ticket if the event date has sold out.

For tickets and more information, please visit carolina.renfestinfo.com.