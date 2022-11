1/5

ERIE COUNTY, NEW YORK — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirms two men in Erie County have died after suffering cardiac events while trying to clear snow.

A state of emergency has been declared for Erie County as the dangerous lake-effect snowstorm continues.

As of 7 PM Friday, the highest snowfall total is in Orchard Park where 66 inches of snow has fallen. That is 5 1/2 feet! Orchard Parl is home to the Buffalo Bills.