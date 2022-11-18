MONROE, N.C. — The 69th Union county Christmas parade kicks off Sunday, November 20th.

The parade features all the holiday classics- Santa, holiday decorations, and the big Christmas tree. It also directly benefits the Alliance for Children. Entry for floats in the parade serves as a direct contribution to the Alliance.

“An entry could do something such as provide for training a person in a childcare center or provide help for a special needs child” Linda Smith, Director at the Alliance for Children said.

One of the goals of the alliance is to facilitate literacy programs for kids and their parents.

The parade is Sunday, November 20th at 2 p.m. in downtown Monroe.