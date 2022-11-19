Concord Christmas Parade

CONCORD N.C. — WCCB Charlotte is celebrating Carolina Christmas, and the holiday season has officially arrived in Concord. The city is hosting its 94th

annual Christmas parade Saturday. This year the parade began at Church Street North and Lake Concord Road and continued for two miles, ending at Union Street and Corban Avenue.

Some of your favorite WCCB team members were in Concord for the festivities. Thousands. of people showed up as the floats made their way through the streets. “It’s nice to see everyone coming together for celebration and holiday and being part of the parade, and supporting people who are in it,” said Wendy Brantley. “Just bringing people together and just humanity in general, it’s fun to do stuff together.”

Each year, special guests are chosen from the local community for their leadership and contributions to Concord. This year’s parade honored special guests Amos McClorey and Diane Honeycutt.