The Salvation Army Kicks Off Christmas Season With Red Kettle Campaign

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another sure sign the holiday season is upon us — the red kettles have arrived in the Queen City!

The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign Friday at the Belk at Carolina Place Mall.

This is the 117th year of the annual holiday donation campaign in the Charlotte area.

The money raised helps provide toys for kids in need during the holiday season and provides year-round help for people experiencing homelessness.

“That begins a season of giving for us, and a season of instilling hope in people who really need that uplifting moment during the Christmas season,” said Area Commander Major Todd Mason.

This year, The Salvation Army is making it easier for donors to give back with digital giving at the Kettle. Donors can make a contribution with Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo or Paypal. You can also give online to the Virtual Red Kettle here.

Volunteers are still needed for The Salvation Army this Christmas season. Visit this link to create a volunteer profile with The Salvation Army to start signing up for opportunities.