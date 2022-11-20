From The Mountains To The Metro: The Fonta Flora Brewery Shares Their Intricate Brews With The Queen City

1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12



6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12



11/12

12/12

























CHARLOTTE, NC – At first glance, you might think the Fonta Flora is a brewery similar to any other, however, this quaint little brewery in Optimist Hall is by far the most exquisite taproom a beer connoisseur could imagine.

What makes the Fonta Flora Brewery stand out? Like most exceptional establishments, it’s beyond the product and past the packaging. It is the process.

The story and foundation of this company are compelling, artistic, and reminiscent of English tradition and Belgian inspiration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fonta Flora Brewery – CLT (@fontaflora_clt)

The Fonta Flora integrates the soul of agriculture with the art of Zymurgy. ( The practice of fermentation in brewing, winemaking, or distilling.) These aspects are the framework of their intricate beer.

The development of the Fonta Flora Brewery started in Morganton, North Carolina. In an effort to keep things traditional, the name was derived from a sharecropping community near the Linville River that was flooded in order to create Lake James.

Learn more about the remarkable history here.

In the early stages of brewing, batches were created in small increments for the first few years. This is where purpose was born. Their mission was to craft a beer infused with a sense of place and agricultural purposes.

Like anything small and mighty, demand for the well-crafted beer grew, prompting the expansion of the business.

Paying homage to their origin, the new location was set on a rural farm near the original Fonta Flora Settlement. Through a unique partnership with Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina, the establishment was able to acquire roughly 9 acres of a beautiful and historic dairy farm.

It was here that their commitment to agriculture was implemented. Occupying a portion of the vast farm are orchards of persimmons and pawpaws, the fruitful garden employs regenerative farming concepts that help nurture the land and offer ingredients that are used in the creation of Fonta Flora’s beers.

Further perfection of their craft, led to further expansion. In 2020 the Fanta Flora Brewery built its newest location at Optimist Hall in Charlotte, NC. The taproom goes down in history as being one of the first businesses at Charlotte’s favorite eating destinations. The brewery will soon celebrate its three-year anniversary at Optimist Hall.

The Fonta Flora Brewery has many friends and admires its communal partners. Local businesses strongly contribute to the beauty of the brew, making for a cultural and artistic community mission. The Fonta Flora partners with many local farmers to have the best grains, fruits, and other ingredients that make their beer stand out from the rest. Produce from local farms along with their home harvests provide Fonta Flora’s cofounder and brewmaster, Todd Boera with a plethora of components to craft the perfect beer.

Their presence in the metropolitan streets of Charlotte allows city-goers to pause and experience a taste of craft beer sprinkled with hints of tradition, history, and a sense of home.

Check out the upcoming events across all three locations:

Optimist Hall Location

1115 N Brevard St ste d, Charlotte, NC 28206



11/20 Sad Sunday Kickoff

with “Oh You Pretty Things”

12/11 Second Sundays Markets & Music

Whippoorwill Farm

6751 NC-126 Nebo, NC 28761

11/12 Argentinian Asado Food Event with Cielo

FB Page

12/4 Oyster Roast with The Pearl

1/14 Xmas Tree Burning Ceremony

3/18 Equinox Fest

Morganton Tasting Room

317 N Green St Morganton, NC 28655

PUB

11/19 The Pearl Pop-up

11/28 Chef Lara Pop-up 6-8:30

11/30 Books & Brews

12/3 Wreath-making workshop

FB Event

12/5 Chef Lara Pop-up 6-8:30

12/10 – 12/11 Yuletide Art Market

12/14 Books and Brews Holiday Party w/ Mystery Book Dirty Santa!

12/19 Chef Lara Pop-up 6-8:30

12/28 Books & Brews