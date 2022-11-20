The Busy Holiday Travel Season Gets Underway Across The Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — The busy holiday travel season is just getting underway. And, this year, Thanksgiving travel is expected to hit pre-pandemic levels. Triple-A predicts more than 54 million Americans will hit the road or skies this holiday.

It’s also projected to be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season since Triple-A started tracking it in 2000. Charlotte Douglas Airports says it’s preparing for the influx of travelers. TSA Agents at the airport expect to screen more than 822-thousand passengers.

The airport says there will be extra staff on hand to help assist travelers.