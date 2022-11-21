Charlotte FC World Cup Watch Party Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte FC will host a World Cup watch party at Romare Bearden Park as we cheer on the United States Men’s National Team in their first match of the World Cup against Wales. The watch party will include a big screen, beer, and local food trucks.

Special events include CLTFC and USA gear available for purchase, a mini soccer pitch, and more. Appearances will consist of select Charlotte FC players and Sir Minty.

It starts at 11 this morning at Romare Bearden Park. The game is at 2.