Panthers Fall to Ravens 13-3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Another disappointing Monday for Panthers fans, but it stings a little worse when you can’t put up a single touchdown.

The team had high hopes early, with a lineman picking off Lamar Jackson in the second quarter, but they couldn’t turn it into points.

In the fourth quarter, the game was tied 3-3, but the Panthers gave up 10 unanswered points in a 13-3 loss.

QB Baker Mayfield, starting in place of the injured PJ Walker, threw two picks in the game.

The Denver Broncos come to town next week.