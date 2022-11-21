Temperatures Rise Through The Week
Rain increases as early as late Thursday through Friday
Discussion:
Clouds will increase overnight into Tuesday due to a disturbance across Florida. This will only bring clouds to our area. A ridge of high pressure dominates midweek bringing temperatures back into the 60s. A disturbance will move in from the west late this week increasing rain chances late Thanksgiving into Black Friday.
Forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low temperatures hover close to freezing.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Sunny skies and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Thanksgiving: Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Rain chances increase late Thursday into early Friday.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s, near 60.
Weekend: Rain could linger into Saturday. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Holiday Travel Early This Week:
No huge travel troubles this week across the United States.
– With snow on the ground and gusty winds across western New York, blowing snow will be an issue through midweek.
– The Pacific northwest will see snow
Post-Thanksgiving Travel:
– The southeast will see rain Thanksgiving through Saturday. The timing and severity depends on where you are.
Have a great holiday week!
Kaitlin