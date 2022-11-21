Temperatures Rise Through The Week

Discussion:

Clouds will increase overnight into Tuesday due to a disturbance across Florida. This will only bring clouds to our area. A ridge of high pressure dominates midweek bringing temperatures back into the 60s. A disturbance will move in from the west late this week increasing rain chances late Thanksgiving into Black Friday.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low temperatures hover close to freezing.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Rain chances increase late Thursday into early Friday.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s, near 60.

Weekend: Rain could linger into Saturday. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Holiday Travel Early This Week:

No huge travel troubles this week across the United States.

– With snow on the ground and gusty winds across western New York, blowing snow will be an issue through midweek.

– The Pacific northwest will see snow

Post-Thanksgiving Travel:

– The southeast will see rain Thanksgiving through Saturday. The timing and severity depends on where you are.

Have a great holiday week!

Kaitlin