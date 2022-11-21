Watch The 2022 Queen City Senior Bowl On Bahakel Sports/WCCB Charlotte On December 17th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Alliance Sportsmanship Foundation is excited to announce that the 2022 Queen City Senior Bowl will broadcast live on WCCB (Bahakel Sports) as the “Game of the Week”.

The Queen City Senior Bowl is a community experience established to create a memorable and rewarding week for many of the best high school football players and coaches in Charlotte, N.C and the surrounding areas. Since its inception the counties involved have expanded from Mecklenburg to Cabarrus, Gaston, Union and Cleveland counties.

The game will be played on Saturday, December 17th at the Olympic High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Although the game is a platform for student-athletes to showcase their unique athletic talents, the focus is all about community.

“We are overjoyed to announce the broadcast partnership with Bahakel Sports/WCCB to air as the “Game of the Week. This platform will provide the athletes with the desired exposure which could potentially change the course of their football careers”. – Damon White, Co-Founder of the Alliance Sportsmanship Foundation.

The Alliance Sportsmanship Foundation will select one local charitable partner to support each year. The proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to the Metro School, a community school that serves 250 students, all of whom are cognitively disabled. Metro School’s mission is to provide a comprehensive, personally relevant educational environment while challenging each student to develop his or her abilities, skills, and talents.