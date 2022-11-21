Were Red Flags Ignored Before Colorado Springs Shooting?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The people killed in the deadly mass shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub have been identified. Those people are 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, 38-year-old Derrick Rump, 40-year-old Kelly Loving, 22-year-old Raymond Vance, and 35-year-old Ashley Paugh.

That shooting also left 19 people hurt at Club Q. Charlotte native Barrett Hudson is one of those people. He said he was shot seven times in the back by an AR-15. He says, “They told me I had 7 bullet holes in my back. I thought I was dead. I’m very very glad to be alive. I cannot believe I’m alive. I should not be alive.” The shooting lasted minutes. Authorities say two club-goers, including Army veteran Richard Fierro and a drag queen, stopped the shooter from continuing his rampage. Without their heroic actions, police say it could have been much worse. Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers says, “We’re getting a clearer picture as witnesses are talked to and things like that but you’ll be getting a much clearer picture over the next couple of days.” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser says, “I think it’s fair to say based on the facts, it’s very hard to conceive a situation where the motive wasn’t generated by hate.”

Police identifying the suspect as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich. He faces five counts of first degree murder among other charges. This, all after a 2021 incident where gun control advocates say red flag laws could have possibly prevented Aldrich from having firearms.

Our question of the night: were red flags missed before the Colorado Springs shooting?

