Dry Through Thanksgiving

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Thanksgiving: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 60. Clouds and rain chances increase late Thursday into early Friday.

Friday: Scattered to numerous showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Another round of scattered showers. Highs near 60.

Wednesday Holiday Travel:

No huge weather travel troubles across the United States on Wednesday. There will be some snow across the Pacific Northwest and the Northern Plains. Scattered showers will continue across Florida.

Post-Thanksgiving Travel:

The Deep South and Southeast will see rain Thanksgiving through Saturday. The timing depends on where you are.

Have a great holiday week

Kaitlin