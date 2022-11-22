Edge On The Clock: The Goonies House For Sale For $1.65M

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Fans of The Goonies now have a chance to own the Victorian-style home where they planned their treasure hunt for One-Eyed Willie’s gold. The 2,336 square foot home in Astoria, Oregon is listed for $1.65 million. According to the listing, the 1896 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, includes wood floors, double-pane windows, a claw-foot tub and a large wraparound porch.

Now to the big house. A judge sentenced reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley to federal prison on Monday. They, along with their accountant, Peter Tarantino, were found guilty of fraud charges in June. Todd will spend 12 years behind bars, and Julie will spend seven years in prison. The Justice Department says the Chrisleys obtained loans by submitting false bank statements, audit reports, and financial statements. The money was then used to buy luxury cars, designer clothes, real estate and travel.

And, Wendy Williams is back in the spotlight following her release from a wellness facility. The TV personality made an appearance at a conference in New York. She got emotional when a fan praised her for trail blazing for women in the entertainment industry. The Wendy Williams Show ended in June after more than 10 years. Williams left the show to take care of some health concerns.

Click “play” on the video above to see more about these Edge On The Clock stories!