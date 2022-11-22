White House Approves Federal Disaster Aid To South Carolina In Aftermath Of Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Joe Biden granted a federal disaster declaration for South Carolina in response to Hurricane Ian. It will provide federal funding to residents and businesses in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties impacted by the storm.

The disaster funding can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property loss and other programs.

Hurricane Ian formed in late September before making its way up through the Carolinas in early October. It was classified as a Category 4 storm when it made landfall in Florida. It is the deadliest Hurricane to strike Florida since 1935.