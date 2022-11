CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Sage. Sage is sweet, loyal, and smart. She is housetrained and loves car rides.

If you are interested in adopting Sage or any of the other available pets at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org or come by the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.