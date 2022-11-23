Staying Safe On The Roads During Thanksgiving Travel

YORK CO., S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is working to keep roads safe this Thanksgiving.

AAA predicts 850,000 South Carolinians and 1.5 million North Carolinians to travel more than 50 miles from their homes for the holiday. The majority of those will travel by car.

That means there will be a lot more drivers on the roads and likely more crashes, as well.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is increasing the amount of troopers out patrolling the highways to cut down on speeders and reckless drivers.

According to SCHP, the best ways to make sure you arrive safely to your destination are to slow down, wear your seat belt, limit distractions and make sure you get plenty of rest before heading out.

“Drowsy driving is just as dangerous sometimes as texting and driving or DUI,” said Master Trooper Gary Miller. “Make sure that you take your breaks. If you’re going for a long trip, plan out or switch drivers if you can.”

AAA says the worst travel time for drivers leaving Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) is between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. That’s when roads will be the most congested. For drivers leaving Friday, Saturday or Sunday, AAA says the worst travel time between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.