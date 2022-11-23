Thanksgiving Safety: Pets and Cooking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Safety is paramount for a happy and healthy Thanksgiving. WCCB called the experts to find out how to keep pets and people safe this holiday.

Dr. Jacob Mauck with Crown Town Animal Hospital told us there are some things dogs can safely eat. He recommends only small amounts and no seasoning for the scraps.

Food Dr. Mauck gives the green light: unseasoned turkey with no bones or skin, pumpkin puree, plain yams or sweet potatoes, carrots, green beans, apples, and cranberries.

Food Dr. Mauck says dogs should not eat: bones, skin, nuts, grapes/raisins, onions, garlic, chocolate, scallions, and chives.

As far as cooking safety goes, the American Redcross recommends never leaving food unattended, moving flammables away from the stove, turning pot handles away from walkways, always use a timer, and avoid loose clothing that could catch on fire.

Always keep a fire extinguisher nearby and know how to use it in case anything goes wrong.