TSA Agents Find Cat Stuffed Inside Suitcase

CHAROTTE, N.C. — Transportation Safety Administration agents make a surprise discovery while screening a suitcase at New York’s JFK Airport. Agents found a live cat taking a cat nap as the suitcase was passing through the x-ray machine.

We’re letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find. This CATch had our baggage screening officers @JFKairport saying, “Come on meow”! Feline like you have travel questions reach out to our furiends @AskTSA. They’re available every day, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (ET). pic.twitter.com/LpIkLbAgzC — TSA (@TSA) November 22, 2022

The owner of the suitcase says the cat belongs to someone else in the same household and was unaware the cat had snuck inside the luggage.

TSA agents say the cat did not appear bothered by the experience. TSA agents want to remind pet owners to double check your luggage for animals before taking a trip.