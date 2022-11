1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fire investigators say a fire that broke out at a vacant building was accidental. It was caused they say by a warming fire in a partially sealed fire place.

The fire started just after 10:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 7th Street. Charlotte Fire says its took 30 minutes for 38 firefighters to control the fire.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.