Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue.

Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.

Police found a woman who had been shot in the chest, and she was then taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Robert Adams was later found by police wandering around the area, and a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting was found near his home.

Adams is charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. He is being held without bond.