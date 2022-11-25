Man Survives 15-Hours In The Gulf Of Mexico After Falling Off Cruise Ship

GULF OF MEXICO — A 28-year-old man is recovering after falling off a Carnival Cruise ship in the Gulf Of Mexico.

Carnival says the man was reported missing on Thursday after he was last seen on the Carnival Valor around 11 PM Wednesday night. Officials say the man somehow went overboard and spent up to 15 hours in the water.

Finally, the crew on board a cargo vessel found him about 20 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. The Coast Guard was able to helicopter in and hoist the man out of the water to safety.

So far there is no word on how he feel overboard. He is in the hospital undergoing medical evaluation and is in stable condition.