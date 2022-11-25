Thanksgiving Lottery Winner To Claim $1.8 Million Jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (Release) – Someone who bought a $1 Carolina Cash 5 ticket in Raleigh won a $1.8 million jackpot in the Thanksgiving Day drawing.

The lucky winner purchased the ticket through the lottery’s Online Play program, either on the lottery’s website or on the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The win became the third largest in the history of the game.

To win the $1,860,192 jackpot, the ticket matched the numbers on all five balls. The odds of matching numbers on all five Cash 5 balls are 1 in 962,598. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the jackpot.

The largest Cash 5 jackpot win so far occurred on April 19, 2021 when two Charlotte women split a $2.1 million jackpot.

Since the jackpot was won on Thursday, Friday’s jackpot resets to $100,000.

