Ice Skating Is Back At The Whitewater Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bundle up and get ready for chilly gliding at the Whitewater Center. Every fall the upper pond of the Whitewater center is transformed into a skating rink that is out of this world.

The Whitewater Center’s ice rink consists of over 24,000 sq. ft. of unique skating space split into four distinct skating areas, including two ice trails and two free skate zones.

Guest of all ages and experience levels are invited to join in on the fun!

Pass pricing: