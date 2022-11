WEDDINGTON, N.C. — Officials say a fire destroyed a home under construction in Weddington.

Wesley Chapel firefighters posted video and photos of the three-story home that caught fire around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. They say it is located at the end of Brayland Avenue.

Investigators say the home was fully engulfed when they arrived, and crews had to bring in additional water. It took multiple crews about six hours to get the fire under control.