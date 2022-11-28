Best Cyber Monday Deals And Steals

CHARLOTTE, N.C –There’s an unwritten rule that holiday shoppers are divided into two groups. Black Friday shoppers and Cyber Monday shoppers.

Those that can’t stand the crowds or tug of war for the last flat-screen television can rest assured that Cyber Monday will allow easy shopping without leaving the comfort of their bedroom.

Whether you’ve got Black Friday bravery or prefer to surf on Cyber Monday, one thing both sides can agree on is that everyone loves to save money.

We’ve surfed the web to seek out the best deals from retailers across the internet.

Below you’ll find low prices for gifts, house decor, and retail therapy!

Cyber Monday Deals:

Best Buy: Save up to 50% with cyber-saving events

Amazon: This megastore has deals throughout the entire site up to 60% off.

Target: Take advantage of items up to 60% off and BOGO deals on select items.

Bed Bath and Beyond: Enjoy 25% off on Cyber Monday deals.

Chewy: Save big today with discounts on pet treats, food, and toys.

Etsy: Take advantage of Etsy’s Cyber Week sale. Enjoy 60% off through 11/30

Lowes: Save on home appliances, tools, and holiday decorations. You won’t have to wait for delivery as pick-up options are available.

Macy’s: Get free shipping on order over $25 dollars.

Michael’s: Enjoy 60% off Holiday decor, major discounts for crafts, and free shipping over $39

The Home Depot: The home improvement store is offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales! Get up to 50% off select tools and get Black Friday saving through 11/30.

Walmart: Head to Walmart for all your needs. The retailer has hefty markdowns in several departs including tech, home and kitchen, and kid’s toys.

Tech Deals:

Apple: Get an Apple gift card when you purchase any eligible product for a later purchase.

Dyson: Save 40% off when you buy Dyson technology.

Google: Save big on Google Nest devices and Pixel phones at the Google store.

JBL: Shop new arrivals and best sellers with Cyber Monday sales up to 70% off,

Roku: Shop Roku devices and receive up to $50 off through 11/29.

Sony: Enjoy free shipping, easy returns, and major markdowns on your favorite electronic items.

Apparel:

Abercombie + Fitch: Shop till you drop with 30% off everything, then receive an additional 15% off select styles online.

Crocs: Get all-day comfort and save up to 60% off their best styles.

Nike: Save up to 60% off Nike Apparel. Use code CYBER for an additional 25% off Select styles.

Victoria’s Secret: The lingerie retailer is offering 40% off Sitewide and free shipping on orders over $25.

Ugg:Keep warm and take advantage of 60% off select styles. Students receive an additional 10% discount.

Home Decor:

Crate And Barrel: Save up to 60% off home decor, kitchen brands, and in-stock future collections.

Anthropologie: Shop till you drop and watch the prices drop too at Anthropologie. Receive up to 50% off online deals.

Yankee Candle: Fill your home with sweet smells with Yankees buy three get three Cyber Monday deals.

World Market: Members save an extra 10% on store pick-up orders.

Kitchen:

Kitchen Aide: Save big today with a major markdown on countertop appliances.

Keurig:Get 30% off brewers and accessories using code CYBER22.

Ninja Kitchen: Find the right kitchen appliance for you and your loved ones with up to %150 of the Ninja products.

Sur La Table: Shop deals up to 75% off and free shipping on orders over $75.

Food:

HelloFresh: Get $180 off plus free shipping, also enjoy three additional; gifts when you shop today.

Blue Apron: Shop their biggest Black Friday sale yet: 21 meals free! First order ships for free!

Beauty:

Fenty Beauty: Enjoy 25% off sitewide and save up to 60% off Fenty faves.

Sephora: The major makeup retailer is offering up to 50% off, free returns, and pick-up in-store options.

Mac Cosmetics: Get 30% off site-wide online and in-store. Shop Lip and Eye for 40% off.

Entertainment + Learning:

Rosetta Stone: It’s their biggest sale yet. Purchase a lifetime subscription with unlimited languages for just one payment of $149.

Skillshare: Get 50% off your yearly membership and explore unlimited access to classes on illustrating, photography, designing films music, and more.

Udemy: Save big and receive up to 85% off thousands of courses.