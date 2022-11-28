Shoppers Log in For Cyber Monday Sales

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Today is Cyber Monday, the day when shoppers log on instead of line up. Online retailers are offering their lowest prices of the year. Some of those deals have been live on since Black Friday. The Cyber Monday deals were created by retailers in 2005 in an effort to urge people to shop online. In 2021, Cyber Monday sales reached a record-breaking $10.7 billion. Online sales on Black Friday this year also set a record, reaching $9 billion. Economists are taking a hard look at this year’s number to help measure the impact of inflation. According to experts, laptops, televisions and cosmetics are the top products to focus on. If you’re shopping for furniture or mattresses, your best bet is to wait until President’s Day in February.