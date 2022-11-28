Nice Tuesday Ahead Of Wednesday Rain & Storm Threat

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Widespread rain through the first half of the day. We are under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) on Wednesday meaning isolated severe storms are possible. Right now, the greatest threat seems to be damaging wind, but this could change so we will watch closely.

Thursday: Sunny skies and cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Notes:

– There is a Moderate severe weather threat across Mississippi (level 4 of 5) on Tuesday. The Enhanced Risk extends across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee. Long-track, strong tornadoes are the greatest threats across parts of the Deep South.

– Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano has erupted for the first time since 1984. This is the world’s largest volcano.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin