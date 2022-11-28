Panthers Pound Broncos 23-10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A big win Sunday at home for the Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers.

Darnold, starting his first game of the season, put up one passing TD and one rushing TD – which saw him recover a fumble and roll into the endzone.

The team was up 10-3 at halftime, pushing the final score to 23-10.

The Panthers are now third place in the NFC South, and still in the playoff picture, thanks to a tie-breaking win over the Saints, also sitting at 4-8.

The team has a bye next week, with their next game on the road in Seattle on December 11 at 4:25 PM.