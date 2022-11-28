Rezoning Of Dilworth Neighborhood Bar Has Customers Concerned About Future

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday afternoon, Dilworth Neighborhood Grille saw its fair share of patriotic soccer fans.

“I love it. This place is home base for a lot of teams,” said customer Seth Amott.

About 600 people packed the bar to watch a tie between America and England.

“This is in my opinion Charlotte‘s best neighborhood bar. This is the Cheers of Charlotte,” explained Charlotte native Dave Martin.

Which is why questions were raised by customers when word got out about a petition to rezone the building. The rezoning would a for a 20-plus story retail and office building where the bar now sits.

“It came up. Obviously, when we saw the sign we asked Matt [Wohfarth]. He said we’re good for now but you kind of think it’s a matter of time

Dilworth Neighborhood Grille owner, Matt Wohfarth, put up a sign at the entrance of the parking lot stating ” Our landlord is not selling or redeveloping”.

Wohfarth said he put up the sign to reassure his customers they aren’t going anywhere. At least, that’s what the owner’s of the building are telling him.

The landlords have always said we don’t have interest in selling. So, when they say that now, I believe them. We got a whole track record. They’re really great guys,” explained Wohfarth.

Wohfarth says they are set to sign a decade long extension on the lease soon.

Wohfarth says the owners tell him they simply rezoned to get ahead of the Charlotte 20-40 project.

We reached out the group that filed the but petition have not heard back.