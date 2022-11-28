Should Kim Kardashian Cut Ties With Balenciaga?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kim Kardashian is re-evaluating her relationship with Balenciaga, after a disturbing ad campaign. The campaign featured children cuddling teddy bears dressed in bondage gear. Balenciaga has pulled the ads and apologized. In a statement, the fashion house said, “We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intent to include it in the narrative. Our plush bear bags and the gift collection should have not been featured with children. This was a wrong choice by Balenciaga, combined with our failure in assessing and validating images. The responsibility for this lies with Balenciaga alone.”

Here’s what Kim Kardashian had to say about her partnership with the designer: “I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened. As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period. I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again. As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — and the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

Our question of the night: should Kim cut ties with Balenciaga?

