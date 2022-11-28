Significant Severe Weather Threat Possible In The South Tuesday

All the ingredients are coming together for a significant severe weather event in the South on Tuesday.

Storm Prediction Center has put northern Mississippi, southwestern Tennessee, southwestern Arkansas and northeastern Louisiana under a Moderate Risk, which is a level 4 of 5, on Tuesday. Long-track, strong tornadoes are the primary threat. Damaging wind and hail are also concerns. If you have friends and/or family there, be sure they have at least two ways to recieve warnings.

This system will weaken by the time it rolls across the Carolinas. There is a Marginal Risk, level 1 of 5, for severe storms on Wednesday morning. Stay weather aware and stay with the WCCB Charlotte weather team for updates.