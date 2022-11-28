U.S. Marines Taking Donations For Toys For Tots At Piedmont Row Town Center Location

1/4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte businesses are teaming up with the U.S. Marines to collect toys this holiday season. A Toys for Tots collection was held Monday from 5pm to 10pm at Del Frisco’s steakhouse at Piedmont Row Town Center in South Park.

The goal of the evening was to fill a UNITS storage container provided by UNITS Of Charlotte.

Thousands of new and unwrapped toys were collected. They will be distributed to children in need this holiday season.