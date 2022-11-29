Casey Anthony Docuseries Review: Her Responses “Seem Calculated”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Casey Anthony docu-series is now streaming on Peacock, and it’s already controversial. It’s Casey Anthony’s first on-camera interview since being acquitted of murdering her daughter in 2011. In the new docu-series, Anthony says that her father George staged Caylee’s drowning in order to cover up that he may have been abusing his granddaughter. People on Twitter were quick to point out that her story does not add up with the evidence presented during the trial.

In a clip, Anthony admits to lying to police and says there was no justification for it; then says that she was dealing with trauma.

The reviews are rolling in. Forbes‘ television business reporter Toni Fitzgerald writes, “Watching her sob as she speaks about years of therapy, lose her composure as she looks at pictures of her daughter, and talk about her messed-up family is affecting. But at times, her responses also seem calculated to elicit sympathy. One has to wonder her motivations for opening up after more than a decade of silence. And it’s hard to separate her past lies from that motivation, however awful (and it is awful) her past may be.”

In 2008, Casey Anthony was accused of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and a slew of other crimes when the body of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, was found near her family’s house. The resulting trial in 2011 was a cultural phenomenon and ended in a verdict of not guilty. Anthony never testified in her defense at the trial.

Our question of the night: are you rethinking your opinion of Casey Anthony?

