Edge On The Clock: Will Smith Reveals “Deepest Concern” As New Movie Release Approaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Joe Pesci is reflecting on Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, on the film’s 30th anniversary. The movie follows Kevin McCallister one year after he is left home alone and had to fend off a pair of burglars. He finds himself stranded in New York City, with the same criminals not far behind. Pesci says he did act in some of the physical scenes in the movie. One of the most memorable scenes is when Kevin booby traps the house. The Goodfellas actor says, “I did sustain serious burns to the top of my head during the scene where Harry’s hat is set on fire.” When asked if he would reprise the role, the award-winning actor says it would be hard to replicate.

Plus, Will Smith says he understands if audiences are not ready to see him on the big screen. The actor is set to star in his first film since he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. He publicly apologized following the incident, and has been banned from the Oscars for 10 years. When asked what he would say to people who aren’t ready to see him, he says, “My deepest concern is my team…the people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team.”

And, Howard Stern is calling out Oprah Winfrey for showing off her wealth on social media. The radio host mentioned seeing Winfrey’s post over Thanksgiving, and was surprised to see some of the photos she chose to post. During Monday’s episode of his show, Stern said, “Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all…and somewhat lacks self-awareness, considering she frequently posts about her wealthy lifestyle despite people struggling out there in the real world.” His co-host Robin Quivers pushed back saying, “Oprah is just showing you her life…she’s not showing off.”

