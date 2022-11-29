Holiday Gatherings Could Pose Health Risk

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Thanksgiving is over, but holiday parties are just about to begin. And that is causing health experts some serious concern. Health officials say the U.S. is facing a triple threat of viruses like, COVID-19, RSV and the Flu. RSV has become a major health threat among children and hospitals are being overwhelmed with cases. Now that the weather is turning cold, there could be a rise of COVID-19 cases. And even though the White House has been pushing its message about vaccines and booster shots, Americans have become tired of the messaging. Booster numbers are low and doctors say that people need to take advantage of the protections we have available now.