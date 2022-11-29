Man Charged in East Charlotte Homicide Investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say they have charged a person in connection to the death of a 32-year-old woman that was killed while visiting Charlotte from Asheboro, North Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say 27-year-old Tyquawon Parker was arrested in Guilford County on Monday. Ahylea Willard’s body was found behind an apartment complex on Snow Lane on Sunday, October 23rd. Police say she was shot and died from her injuries. Willard’s mother told WCCB during an interview in early November, her daughter was in Charlotte having dinner with a friend.

Parker was served with warrants for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by felon.

