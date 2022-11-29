Mark Meadows Ordered To Testify Before A Grand Jury In Georgia

1/6

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court has ordered Mark Meadows to testify before a grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Meadows lives in South Carolina. He tried to get the state courts to intervene and block him from testifying. But the lower courts ruled Meadows has to testify and the Supreme Court upheld those rulings.

Mark Meadows served as White House Chief of Staff under former President Trump. Before that he served in congress representing North Carolina’s 11th District.