Nonprofit Surprises Charlotte Woman With New Wheelchair Van

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A local Charlotte woman got the gift of a lifetime on this Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday, celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a day that encourages people to give back however they can.

For the local nonprofit “All Things Possible,” that meant surprising Leandra Blackmon with a brand new wheelchair van.

WCCB was there when organizers surprised her with the gift at her home in Northwest Charlotte Tuesday.

Blackmon is 53 years old, and has been in a wheelchair after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis nearly 30 years ago. She has overall muscle weakness as well as muscle spasms.

Her daughter and her ex-husband help her out with daily tasks so she can stay in her home.

She has been using public transportation to get to her doctors’ appointments, but says that has been unreliable.

She says the wheelchair van will change her life in a big way.

“It has added convenience to my life, made everything so much easier. Made a lot of things possible,” Blackmon said after the surprise.

Blackmon’s caregivers will be the designated drivers.

All Things Possible is the only nonprofit in the country gifting wheelchair vans to the disabled. It currently serves five counties in the Charlotte-Metro area.