Edge On The Clock: Dwayne Johnson Buys Every Snickers Bar In 7-Eleven

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Will Smith is opening up about the infamous Oscars slap. During an appearance Monday night on The Daily Show to promote his film Emancipation, Smith told host Trevor Noah that he “lost it” when he stormed the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock. Smith said he was going through something that night, but that it did not justify his behavior. In July, he addressed the slap and apologized on social media. The Academy has banned Smith from attending the Oscars for the next ten years.

Plus, a new trailer just dropped for Cocaine Bear, a star-studded thriller based on some true events. As the title suggests, the film follows a black bear that goes on a murderous rampage after downing a lot of cocaine. The movie takes some liberties. Here’s the real story: a convicted drug smuggler offloaded a duffel bag of cocaine from his plane over Georgia in 1985. A 175-pound black bear ate the drugs and overdosed. He was found months later next to about 40 plastic containers of cocaine. There was no real-life murderous rampage.

And, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is righting a wrong from decades ago. He posted a video returning to a 7-Eleven in Hawaii where he says he used to steal a Snickers bar every day as a kid. He said it was his pre-workout fuel, but he couldn’t afford them. To make up for it, he bought every Snickers in the store. He also treated other customers to their snacks.

