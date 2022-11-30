Royal Aide Resigns After Racist Comments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Queen Elizabeth’s lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has resigned, according to BBC news. A Black charity founder said Hussey questioned her repeatedly about whether she was really British at a royal reception. It happened Tuesday night at a royal function on domestic abuse organized by the Queen Consort. Ngozi Fulani says Lady Susan Hussey repeatedly asked questions like, “what nationality are you” and “where are your people from?”

According to a rough transcript posted on Twitter by Fulani’s non-profit, Sistah Space, Fulani told Hussey she was from the London neighborhood of Hackney. Then, Sussey pressed: “No, what part of Africa are you from?” Lady Susan Hussey is Prince William’s godmother, and was a close confidante of the late Queen. There is an intense media spotlight on the royals, as Prince William and Princess Kate arrive in the United States for the first time in eight years. They are in Boston to award The Earthshot Prize, which was founded by William to help climate entrepreneurs. The trip also comes just ahead of the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, and a new Netflix documentary about Harry and Meghan.

Our question of the night: do you care about the royals?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge Ashley Anderson