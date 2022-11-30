Salisbury Police Investigating Suspicious Item at Walmart

1/3 Walmart on Arlington Street in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C., (Press release) – The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a suspicious item at Walmart, in the 300 block of Arlington Street.

Officers were called to the store after employees discovered a suspicious item. The store was closed to customers at the time. Employees were evacuated from the store by Walmart management.

In addition to the Salisbury Police, Salisbury Fire, Rowan County Emergency Management and the Cabarrus County Bomb Squad are currently on the scene.

Residents and visitors are advised to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.