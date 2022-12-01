SC Authorities To Investigate If Laws Were Broken In Failed Panther’s Training Facility Deal

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina want to know if any laws were broken dealing with public money in the failed deal to build a Carolina Panthers training facility in Rock Hill, SC.

The York County Sheriff’s office issued the following joint statement:

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the transfer to, and subsequent use of public money by the Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and GTRE, the company created to oversee the construction of the Panthers training facility, was initiated by the York County Sheriff to determine whether any laws were violated during that process. The Attorney General, Solicitor Kevin Brackett’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division have partnered with us to provide additional resources and assistance and we will work together to ensure that all relevant information is gathered so that a fair and just outcome can be reached.

An investigation is simply an inquiry and should not create any inference that wrongdoing has been committed by any party.

This office will have no further comment on the matter at this time.