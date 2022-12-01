Stuff The Truck with WCCB and The Salvation Army Happening Today at Southpark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCCB is at SouthPark Mall to ‘Stuff The Truck’ with your Angel Tree donations. You can drop off your Angel Tree gifts with members of the WCCB team, The Salvation Army and our sponsors. You don’t have to adopt to drop off unwrapped Christmas gifts for children in need this holiday season.

We’re located in the parking lot right in front of The Cheesecake Factory.

WCCB Charlotte partnered with The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program to help families in need this Christmas! Acosta Heating, Cooling & Electrical, along with Queen City Audio Video & Appliance, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Medic have also partnered with WCCB to help!‎

There is still time to make you Angel Tree adoption – register here then check the drop-off locations to see where you can deliver your donated gifts.