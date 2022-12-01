Substance Responsible For Sickening Students On School Bus Will Remain A Mystery

LANCASTER, S.C. — An unknown substance that sickened several students on a school bus at Indian Land High School in October will remain a mystery, according to a news release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. The bus driver and an EMS worker also got sick. The sheriff’s office says the investigation into what caused the scare is now closed without any new information.

The sheriff’s office sent several items to SLED for forensic testing. The results have been received, and no controlled substances or any other substances which could have caused the symptoms were detected in the samples submitted. No information was gathered by investigators during the many interviews they conducted which revealed the nature of any substance which caused the symptoms or its source.

“Our investigators pursued every lead they found during this investigation,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “They collected everything appearing even remotely suspicious and talked to a large number of people, including students, involved in the incident. All testing results were negative, and we simply were unable to determine what caused these folks to fall ill. We will pursue any additional information we receive. Even though we don’t know the cause, this is a good opportunity to remind people to avoid contact with unknown suspicious substances and to immediately call 911 if they’re found or if anyone experiences symptoms from potential exposure.”